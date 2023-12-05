Police: Man seriously hurt in fire at Minneapolis homeless encampment

A fire at a Minneapolis homeless encampment near Target Field left a man seriously hurt Tuesday morning.

According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to the area of Glenwood Avenue and Twins Way at around 12:50 a.m. on a report of an emergency, which was soon upgraded to an assault.

Once there, officers found a 57-year-old wheelchair-bound man suffering from serious burns near a small fire. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that police considered life-threatening.

While at the scene, a second man waved down officers and told them that he’d been assaulted. Police say that man was also taken to a hospital but was later arrested on an unrelated warrant from Stearns County.

The fire is being investigated as arson.