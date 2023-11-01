Police: Man dies days after being hit by car in Minneapolis

One man is dead after being hit by a car in Minneapolis, according to the police department.

At around 8:38 p.m. on Oct. 24, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South. At the scene, first responders found 61-year-old Bion Hopkins on the ground after being hit by a vehicle.

Hopkins was brought to HCMC, but died of blunt-force injuries on Thursday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Authorities state that Hopkins was hit while crossing the intersection by a Ford Fusion going north on Chicago Avenue South. The driver of the car swerved to avoid a collision but hit Hopkins and an unoccupied Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver cooperated with investigators and was brought to HCMC and treated for minor injuries.

MPD Forensic Scientists and officers with the MPD traffic investigation unit collected evidence and processed the scene.

No arrests have been made.