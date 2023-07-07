Police: Man dead after being struck by vehicle in New Hope

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in New Hope Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

New Hope police say they responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North at around 1 p.m.

Bystanders attempted to help the man and paramedics rendered aid when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The news release notes the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are assisting with the investigation.