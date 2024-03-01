Police issue warning after man is rescued on Lake of the Isles

A man was rescued in Minneapolis on Thursday night after he fell through the ice at Lake of the Isles.

Officers from Minneapolis and the Park Police were called to the northwest section of Lake of the Isles around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a man who had fallen through the ice 100 feet away from the shore.

The 36-year-old man who was submerged up to his neck and yelling for help, was able to be rescued, however he was brought to the hospital, where he’s said to be alert and talking to police.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto are set to give an update and warn the public to stay off the ice at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Check back for updates.

