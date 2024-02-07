Police investigation underway following overnight chase, crash

It happened around 2 a.m. near 66th Street and I-35W.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to get more information about a high-speed chase overnight that ended in Richfield early Wednesday.

The chase happened along I-35W in Burnsville just after 2 a.m., and when the vehicle gets near 66th Street in Richfield, traffic management cameras capture the moment when a tire comes off.

The driver then loses control and comes to a stop up against the sound barrier on I-35W.

Police were seen taking at least three people into custody.

