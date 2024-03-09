Police investigating ‘terroristic threat’ emailed to teacher at Edina High School, building deemed safe after search

The city of Edina announced that officers are investigating a “terroristic threat” that was emailed to a teacher at Edina High School.

Police evacuated the building Saturday morning and closed the parking lots before searching the building and grounds. A spokesperson for the city said there was programming going on at the school at the time.

Authorities deemed the school safe around 11:24 a.m. Police said they will patrol the area throughout the day Saturday out of an abundance of caution.

According to city officials, staff at other schools in the metro area have received similar emails, and the Edina Police Department is investigating the threat with other agencies.

“Student and staff safety is our first priority, and we take threats extremely seriously,” said Dr. Stacie

Stanley, superintendent of Edina Public Schools, in a prepared statement. “In the coming days,

if you become aware of concerning behavior or threats in digital spaces like social media, emails or

group chats, please share that information with your student’s teacher or a member of our

administrative team.”