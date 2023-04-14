Police investigating shooting in St. Paul

St. Paul police say an 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in St. Paul Thursday night.

The man told St. Paul police officers he was shot in the hand just before midnight near Suburban Avenue and Kennard Street.

Officers searched the area for casings but didn’t find any evidence or witnesses. The man also told police he didn’t know who shot at him.

The man is being treated at Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury.

The incident is under investigation.