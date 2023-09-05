Police investigating shooting in North Minneapolis

By KSTP

Police investigation ongoing in North Minneapolis

Evidence was being collected around 11 p.m. Monday along North Penn Avenue near Lowry Avenue.

Police are investigating a shooting in North Minneapolis.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured officers collecting evidence on North Penn Avenue near Lowry Avenue North around 11 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Minneapolis Police Department. He was brought to North Memorial Medical Center.

Investigators found “evidence of a shooting” on the 3200 block of N Penn Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests.