Police investigating shooting in North Minneapolis

Evidence was being collected around 11 p.m. Monday along North Penn Avenue near Lowry Avenue.

Police are investigating a shooting in North Minneapolis.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured officers collecting evidence on North Penn Avenue near Lowry Avenue North around 11 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Minneapolis Police Department. He was brought to North Memorial Medical Center.

Investigators found “evidence of a shooting” on the 3200 block of N Penn Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests.