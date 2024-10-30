Police investigating screwdriver stabbing at Anoka Technical College

Anoka Technical College reports that a reported stabbing is being investigated by local law enforcement and by the college itself.

Anoka Technical College said just before noon Tuesday, an incident occurred between two students at the college’s automotive lab that left one person receiving an injury to their hand.

According to Anoka police, one student had stabbed another in the hand with a screwdriver.

The injured student, a 19-year-old male, was given first aid by security officers before going to the hospital for additional treatment and evaluation.

The police department said the suspect, also a 19-year-old male, was taken into custody.

“At Anoka Technical College, our top priority is the safety and security of everyone on campus,” the college wrote in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “This incident is being investigated by the college and local law enforcement. Support services are available for students and employees impacted by this situation.”

Police said they are still investigating the incident.

