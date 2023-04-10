Police investigating report of gunshots in Savage

Authorities are investigating a report of gunshots Sunday night in Savage.

According to Savage police, officers were called to the area of 144th Street and Kipling Avenue South at around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a disturbance that led to gunshots.

Witnesses told officers that three vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident but all had left by the time police arrived.

Police say investigators found at least two vehicles suspected of being involved but the investigation remains active.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 952-882-2608 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.