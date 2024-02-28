Police investigating overnight incident in Northeast Minneapolis

Multiple first responders could be seen just after midnight on Wednesday morning along University Avenue Northeast near 26th Avenue Northeast.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to get information on an overnight incident in Northeast Minneapolis.

Video shows multiple first responders at University and 26 1/2 avenues northeast shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crime scene tape was also up.

As of this publishing, Minneapolis police haven’t released any details about the investigation.

Check back for updates.