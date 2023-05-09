Police investigating overnight crash that caused temporary closure of Hiawatha Avenue
An overnight Minneapolis crash is under investigation Tuesday morning.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more details about a crash that caused the temporary closure of Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis during the overnight hours on Tuesday.
A KSTP-TV photographer saw police and first responders at East 26th Street and Hiawatha Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Hiawatha was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.
A motorcycle was also found at the scene. It’s not clear if other vehicles were involved, or if anyone was injured.
