Police investigating Monday night fatal shooting in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of 44th Avenue North.

At the scene, law enforcement found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, officials say.

Law enforcement spoke with people inside the residence after the incident.

MPD is investigating the shooting. Check back for updates.