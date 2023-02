St. Paul police are investigating a homicide Thursday on the 500 block of Stryker Avenue, according to a social media post from the department.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer observed a police presence outside Union Smoke Shop, shown in the photos below.

(KSTP) (KSTP)

Police are expected to release more information about the homicide Thursday night at a press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.