Police investigating hit-and-run outside Minneapolis mosque as possible hate crime

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash Wednesday outside a Minneapolis mosque as a possible bias-motivated crime.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) released surveillance video of the incident that shows a minivan round a corner before accelerating straight into a man walking through the parking lot of Alhikma Islamic Center around 12:30 p.m. As the man ran away to seek cover, the van backed up and drove away.

Minneapolis police say the victim, 36, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CAIR-MN says the victim was a staff member and alleged the driver has harassed worshippers multiple times over the past few years.

“This apparently intentional attack outside a religious institution must be investigated as a possible hate crime,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said. “We urge stepped-up security and increased vigilance at Islamic institutions statewide.”

Police investigators said they’re also “familiar with the suspect,” adding that he “has a history of trespassing and acting erratically at the mosque and in the neighborhood.”

“Based on the information gathered by our investigators so far, I am concerned that this crime may have been motivated by bias,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. “We won’t tolerate any crime in our city. But hate crimes and crimes against our houses of worship are particularly troubling because of the very real widespread fear they generate and the potential division they create among our residents.”

Police say the suspect was driving a silver 2002 Ford Windstar with Minnesota license plate ESL101. Anyone who sees a vehicle matching that description is asked to call 911.

People with information on the incident are also asked to submit to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 800-222-8477 or by leaving an anonymous tip online.