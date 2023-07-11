Police investigating death of 1-year-old found unresponsive in Little Falls

Authorities say a 1-year-old child died last week after being found unresponsive in Little Falls.

The Little Falls Police Department says officers got the report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 400 block of Third Street Northeast just after 9:20 p.m. on July 6.

First responders found the child not breathing and without a pulse.

Police performed CPR on the child until medics arrived and took the 1-year-old to a hospital. However, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details surrounding the child’s death have been released at this time but police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.