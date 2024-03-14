Police investigating crash in St. Paul’s Merriam Park neighborhood

The crash happened at Marshall and Prior avenues north just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

St. Paul police are investigating a rollover crash that happened during the overnight hours on Thursday.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the crash scene just after 12:30 a.m. at Marshall Avenue near Prior Avenue North, where an SUV was on its side in the middle of the street.

As of this time, no word on any potential injuries or what led up to the crash.

