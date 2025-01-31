Police investigating attempted sexual assault in Maple Grove

Maple Grove police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted sexual assault near Rice Lake.

Law enforcement says that on Thursday just after 6 a.m., a man grabbed a woman who was jogging from behind and tackled her to the ground near the Medicine Lake Regional Trail’s underpass beneath I-94.

The woman resisted and escaped with minor injuries and called 911. She was brought to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Police say the suspect ran east towards Rice Lake on the trail and has still not been found; however, detectives said they have identified a person of interest.

Residents in the area are asked to check their home security and doorbell cameras for any suspicious people walking in the nearby neighborhoods between 5 and 8 a.m.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old, about 5 foot 7- to 10 inches tall, and wearing a black hat, black or gray coat, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gloves that appeared shiny.

Maple Grove police are investigating the incident with help from Three Rivers Park District Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have seen a person similar to the suspect description should call Detective Kate Damm at 763-494-6245 or 911.