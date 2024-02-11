Police investigating after dead body found off highway in St. Paul

St. Paul police are investigating after a dead body was found along the highway Saturday morning.

According to officials, at about 10:45 a.m., a St. Paul officer was going north on Highway 61 at Point Douglas Road when he was flagged down by a group of people.

They told the officer they were holding a memorial for a family member who was killed there in a crash a year ago when they found a body in the brush.

The officer called for St. Paul Fire medics to respond and they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Once the area was secured, homicide investigators and the Forensic Services Unit began an investigation, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Authorities are working to determine the man’s identity and cause of death, which will be revealed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner. Updates will be posted to the police department’s Twitter page.

Minnesota State Patrol also assisted in the investigation.