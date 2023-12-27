Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Willmar

One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Willmar on Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital after being struck near the intersection of First Street and Willmar Avenue just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement shared Wednesday morning that the victim died.

Willmar PD seeking information on a vehicle involved in a fatal hit & run pedestrian crash at 8:07pm on 12/26/23 at 1st St / Willmar Ave.



Dark color, 4 door sedan traveling northbound on 1st St.



Any info – please call 320-235-2244 or https://t.co/JVQDqFTp2Y



Case #23016168 — Willmar Police (@WillmarPolice) December 27, 2023

Investigators are reportedly searching for a dark-colored, four-door sedan that was northbound on First Street at around 8:07 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police, the local dispatch center at 320-325-2244 or Crime Stoppers.