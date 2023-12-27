Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Willmar
One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Willmar on Tuesday night.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital after being struck near the intersection of First Street and Willmar Avenue just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement shared Wednesday morning that the victim died.
Investigators are reportedly searching for a dark-colored, four-door sedan that was northbound on First Street at around 8:07 p.m.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police, the local dispatch center at 320-325-2244 or Crime Stoppers.