Police highlight dangers of speeding after weekend crash in Champlin

Police are highlighting the dangers of speeding after a weekend crash in Champlin that fortunately resulted in only minor injuries.

A post on Facebook from the Champlin Police Department said a man was driving on Highway 169 at speeds over 100 mph when he lost control and crashed into a propane tank near The Bowline apartments.

A photo of the vehicle from the scene shows the charred car being extinguished by fire crews.

(Credit: Champlin Police Department)

“Miraculously,” the man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash, police said.

A spokesperson for the Champlin Police Department said, “We feel that this case illustrates the dangers of excessive speeding, and how lives can be altered dramatically and instantaneously as a result. We are grateful that this driver is ok, and we hope that his example will serve as a cautionary tale to reasonable, safe and careful driving when behind the wheel.”

The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department and the Anoka Police Department also helped with the incident.