Police highlight dangers of speeding after weekend crash in Champlin
Police are highlighting the dangers of speeding after a weekend crash in Champlin that fortunately resulted in only minor injuries.
A post on Facebook from the Champlin Police Department said a man was driving on Highway 169 at speeds over 100 mph when he lost control and crashed into a propane tank near The Bowline apartments.
A photo of the vehicle from the scene shows the charred car being extinguished by fire crews.
“Miraculously,” the man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash, police said.
A spokesperson for the Champlin Police Department said, “We feel that this case illustrates the dangers of excessive speeding, and how lives can be altered dramatically and instantaneously as a result. We are grateful that this driver is ok, and we hope that his example will serve as a cautionary tale to reasonable, safe and careful driving when behind the wheel.”
The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department and the Anoka Police Department also helped with the incident.