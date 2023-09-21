Police: Fridley death reported in May now being investigated as homicide

A death investigation that began at the end of May is now declared a homicide by law enforcement.

A news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identifies Gara Lee Ladwig, 55, as the woman who was killed.

Police say they identified a person of interest in the case and there is no threat to the public.

Reports say Fridley police officers responded to a report of a woman who was not breathing inside her home near the 6200 block of Ben More Drive NE.

First responders later declared her deceased despite life-saving efforts.

The news release states that charges are pending further investigation, but no other information will be released at this time.