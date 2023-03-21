Police find shooting victim in south Minneapolis apartment

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting after finding a man on the floor of an apartment in the city’s Phillips West neighborhood Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to a shooting during the 3 a.m. hour Monday at an apartment building on the 2700 block of Portland Avenue.

There, responders found a man with a “potentially life-threatening gunshot wound” on the floor of one of the apartments and took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at the time of posting.

Although an MPD spokesman did not disclose the reason why, investigators believe the shooting did not happen inside the apartment. A search of the building’s premises did not turn up any sort of crime scene, either.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.