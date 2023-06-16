Police find crashed car, guns in Minneapolis
The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after officers found a car with multiple bullet holes as well as two guns.
Officers were initially called to a crash at University and 15th avenues northeast shortly before midnight Wednesday night for a report of a crash with injuries, but instead found an abandoned car that had crashed into a utility pole.
Police add the car had bullet holes on both the outside and inside.
No arrests have been made.