Police: Burglars targeting Asian community members in Rochester

Rochester police believe burglars are targeting Asian residents in recent break-ins.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) received five burglary reports between Nov. 13 and Dec. 3, wherein Asian victims returned home to find their houses ransacked.

Most of the cases were in northwest Rochester and involved forced entry through a door or window.

Cash, jewelry, passports, and other valuables were taken, RPD added.

The dates and locations of the break-ins are below:

11/13/2024 2700 block of Kenosha Lane NW

11/28/2024 3600 block Nottingham Drive NW

12/2/2024 2700 block of Boulder Ridge Drive NW

12/3/2024 4300 block of Fern Avenue SE

12/3/2024 1400 block of 48 Street NW

Rochester police have requested that anyone with information about the break-ins or other suspicious activity call dispatch at 507-328-6800. Tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.