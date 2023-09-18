Police: Body found near post office in Montevideo

Law enforcement is investigating after a dead body was found near a post office in Montevideo on Monday morning.

According to the Montevideo Police Department, a postal worker found the body of a man at around 6:30 a.m. in a grassy area next to the post office parking lot on the 300 block of First Street.

The man was found with a stab wound. His name will be released once he is positively identified and the family has been notified.

There is no known threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation.