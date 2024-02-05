Police, BCA investigating suspicious death in Faribault

Authorities in Faribault are investigating the circumstances that left a man dead on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., Faribault police were dispatched to a welfare check at a home on the 20 block of Mitchell Drive. Once officers entered the house, they found a man dead, Faribault police said.

According to officials, the circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious and the home is being treated as a crime scene.

The Faribault Police Department has asked for assistance from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to help process the home for evidence and determine the exact nature of what occurred.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the man and the cause of death. Authorities say no further updates will be released until Tuesday afternoon.