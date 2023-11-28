Police asking for help to locate missing St. Paul man

St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Norberto Aguirre.

Aguirre was last seen on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. when he left his workplace at Tinucci’s restaurant in Newport wearing a Tinucci’s work shirt and black pants. He is reportedly driving a silver 2011 Toyota Highlander with the Minnesota license plate number JTS298.

Aguirre is 5-foot-9 and 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Aguirre or have any additional information, call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.