Police asking for help in finding missing person from Oneida County, WI

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Oneida County, WI.

The Minocqua Police Department is searching for 65-year-old Brenda Peterson, last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with a red stripe on the side and a MN license plate AKR281.

Peterson is five-foot-two-inches, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities believe she could be in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area or the northeastern suburbs. She could also be traveling with Brooke Memene, her 44-year-old daughter.

Police ask that if you have seen Peterson or have any information, to call 911.