Police ask for public’s help identifying suspects in April shots fired incident at Southdale Center

The Edina Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects they believe were involved in the shots fired incident at Southdale Center on April 5.

Police believe a 15-year-old boy and two other male suspects fired shots at each other in the mall’s food court. The 15-year-old has since been arrested, police said.

The two male suspects have not yet been arrested and were seen at the mall with two females. The group drove to the mall in a gray four-door with a sunroof, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

As previously reported, the mall was put into lockdown for an hour while police searched for potential victims. No victims were found in the mall or at any local hospitals.

Officers found bullet casings and a damaged window near Door 8 of the mall.

Edina police have released photos of the four suspects in hopes of identifying them.

Suspect #1:

Suspect #2:

Suspect #3:

Suspect #4:

If you have any information on the shots fired incident or can identify any of the suspects, contact Edina Detective Joel Moore at JMoore@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0485 or the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.