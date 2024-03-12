Police ask for help in finding missing vulnerable man in Minneapolis

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable man.

The Minneapolis Police Department says 70-year-old Otha James Jackson was last seen at 12 p.m. on Monday. However, he has dementia and other health issues that have authorities concerned for his well-being.

He’s described as being 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and a balding head.

Jackson was last seen wearing green pants with a black stripe on the side, a black sweater and brown shoes, police say.

Authorities also noted that Jackson likes to go scrapping and frequents scrap yards on Washington Avenue North and Second Avenue North, and he lives in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.