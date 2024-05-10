Police ask for help in finding missing vulnerable adult

Chaska Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing vulnerable adult who wandered away from home on Friday.

The department says 53-year-old Michelle Mushel walked away from her home at around 11:30 a.m., adding that she can appear confused because she suffers from disassociative amnesia.

She’s described as being 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, glasses and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.