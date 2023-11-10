Police ask for help finding missing Shakopee woman

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Shakopee woman.

Shakopee Police says 29-year-old Kayla Gaebel was last seen at around 9 p.m. Wednesday near her home on Orchard Parkway.

She’s described as being 5-foot-7 and around 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say she may be driving a white 2014 Ford Explorer with the Minnesota license plate number NKT967.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 952-445-1411.