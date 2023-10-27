Police ask for help finding Eagan woman last seen in Iowa

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding an Eagan woman who was last seen in Iowa.

According to an alert issued Friday, 86-year-old Dorothy Hoffman was last seen Thursday night near Lake Mills, Iowa — about six miles south of the Minnesota border near Highway 69 and Interstate 35.

Police say they believe Hoffman may be confused and unsure of how to get home to Eagan, and she doesn’t have her cellphone with her.

She’s described as being around 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, and she’s also driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with the Minnesota license plate number DJN027.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.