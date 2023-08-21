Police: 2 assault cases being investigated in Minnetonka

Minnetonka police are investigating two separate assault incidents involving two women on Sunday morning.

Police said in a news release that the first incident happened in the 15000 block of Wayzata Boulevard when a woman said a man approached her in her driveway just before 6 a.m. The woman said the man grabbed her around the neck and displayed a weapon.

After a “short confrontation,” the man then ran away toward I-394.

About two hours later, police say a man grabbed a woman by the shoulder and exposed himself on the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail near the 12000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. The news release states that the man then walked away on the trail going west.

In both instances, multiple police agencies searched the area from the ground and air, but no arrests have been made.

Law enforcement believes the incidents are connected because of the time they occurred and the specific descriptions given by both women.

According to the news release, both women said they were confronted by a middle-aged Black man wearing a black shirt, sweatpants and a blue mask partially covering his face. The first victim stated that the man was wearing glasses.

Authorities are asking the public to report any suspicious activity they saw in the area or share any surveillance video that may help the investigation.