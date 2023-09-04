Police: 2 arrested in connection with string of 8 robberies in Minneapolis

Police say two suspects are in custody following a string of eight robberies that happened early Monday morning throughout south Minneapolis.

The incidents were all reported between 12:14 a.m. and 1:43 a.m. and resulted in two victims — a man and a woman — being brought to the hospital for treatment, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Another woman was hit in the face in a separate incident but declined medical attention.

The thieves took two cars and attempted to steal a third. They also made off with several phones, purses and wallets, police said.

Later in the night, officers recovered one of the vehicles that had been reported stolen.

Police stopped a van and detained a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. A knife and a gun that matched witness accounts from earlier robberies were found inside the van, along with what appeared to be the victims’ stolen belongings.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery, while the 19-year-old was let go.

All eight robberies are being investigated as connected incidents, police say.