Police: 2 arrested in connection with string of 8 robberies in Minneapolis

Kyle Brown KSTP
This map shows the locations of eight robberies that happened over the course of 90 minutes the morning of Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in south Minneapolis. (KSTP)

Police say two suspects are in custody following a string of eight robberies that happened early Monday morning throughout south Minneapolis.

The incidents were all reported between 12:14 a.m. and 1:43 a.m. and resulted in two victims — a man and a woman — being brought to the hospital for treatment, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Another woman was hit in the face in a separate incident but declined medical attention.

The thieves took two cars and attempted to steal a third. They also made off with several phones, purses and wallets, police said.

Later in the night, officers recovered one of the vehicles that had been reported stolen.

Police stopped a van and detained a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. A knife and a gun that matched witness accounts from earlier robberies were found inside the van, along with what appeared to be the victims’ stolen belongings.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery, while the 19-year-old was let go.

All eight robberies are being investigated as connected incidents, police say.