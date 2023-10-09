Police: 1 man seriously injured after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park

One man has serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Park on Monday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says that officers responded to the 6200 block of West Broadway for a car versus pedestrian crash at around 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries and provided medical care before he was brought to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

According to the department, the accident was not related to a school nearby.