Police: Teen injured in suspected Blaine road rage shooting

Blaine police say a 17-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire Saturday night.

Officers say they were called to the 10500 block of University Avenue around 7 p.m. after a teenager reported he’d been shot.

A news release from the Blaine Police Department states the teen reported he was turning onto University Avenue from Highway 610 when “an occupant” in a black Toyota Camry behind him fired multiple shots at his vehicle.

The boy was then taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, which was considered a minor injury.

Investigators then found multiple bullet holes in the male’s vehicle and multiple casings in the area of the reported shooting.