Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody after shots fired in Brooklyn Park business

One person is in custody and police are searching for another after a shooting inside a business in Brooklyn Park.

Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) were called to the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday on a report of shots fired in a business, according to a BPPD spokesperson.

Responding officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. Witnesses at the scene said two men shot at each other in the store, officials say.

A suspect is in custody but law enforcement is still looking for the second suspect, according to BPPD.

An investigation is ongoing.