Pohlad Companies selling Carousel Motor Group dealerships to Oregon-based company

Pohlad Companies, which is run by the same family that owns the Minnesota Twins, is selling its auto dealership group to an Oregon-based company.

The company announced Wednesday that Lithia Motors will acquire Carousel Motor Group, which includes eight dealerships in Minnesota and one in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Lithia, one of the largest auto group retailers in the country, currently doesn’t own any dealerships in Minnesota or western Wisconsin. That will change with this deal.

“Over the last 15 years, Carousel Motor Group has built a strong network of dealerships and served thousands of customers in our community, thanks in large part to its team of talented and committed employees,” Tom Pohlad, an executive chair at Pohlad Companies, said in a prepared statement. “Carousel Motor Group’s reputation for excellence and success in our market has poised them for growth. We are confident Lithia Motors, Inc. is the right partner to take them to the next level.”

The sale is expected to close in the next six to eight weeks.

In addition to the Twins, Pohlad Companies also owns Par Systems, an automation company focused on designing and building manufacturing systems; United Properties, a real estate services business; Northmarq, a markets resource for real estate investors; and River Road Entertainment, the video production company.