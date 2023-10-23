Plymouth townhome damaged by fire

It started around 12:30 a.m. Monday on 26th Avenue north.

Crews are working to determine what caused flames to break out at a townhome in Plymouth overnight.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday on 26th Avenue North near Vicksburg Lane.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out for details regarding the fire. KSTP-TV’s photographer at the scene captured video of flames shooting out of the roof.

As of this publishing, fire officials haven’t provided details about the fire including any potential injuries.

