Plymouth police: 1 injured in rollover crash, ghost gun found at scene
A crash during the overnight hours Wednesday morning has left one person injured, and police say there may be charges filed due to officers finding a ghost gun at the scene.
According to Plymouth police, officers were called to Highway 169 just past 26th Avenue around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had rolled over, and also found the driver, identified as a man. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for his injuries and isn’t currently in custody.
While at the scene, officers found the ghost gun, which is a firearm without serial numbers or identifying markings.
Plymouth police say they expect criminal charges to be filed, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.