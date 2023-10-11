Plymouth police: 1 injured in rollover crash, ghost gun found at scene

A crash during the overnight hours Wednesday morning has left one person injured, and police say there may be charges filed due to officers finding a ghost gun at the scene.

According to Plymouth police, officers were called to Highway 169 just past 26th Avenue around 12:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had rolled over, and also found the driver, identified as a man. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for his injuries and isn’t currently in custody.

While at the scene, officers found the ghost gun, which is a firearm without serial numbers or identifying markings.

Plymouth police say they expect criminal charges to be filed, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Tonight officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 169. Upon arrival contact was made with a male driver who was highly intoxicated and had minor injuries. While on scene, officers located a ghost gun (gun with no serial number) near the vehicle. Male was… pic.twitter.com/49s6tTahz5 — Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) October 11, 2023