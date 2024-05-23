Plant lovers flock to see Horace the corpse flower unfurling on Thursday

Horace the corpse flower is blooming at Como Zoo and Conservatory on Thursday.

The plant—which has gained a large following on a livestream—is located in the conservatory’s north garden.

Plant lovers have been following along with updates from experts with the conservatory, who say the plant only flowers around every seven years—making this an extra special occasion for Como Zoo and Conservatory.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Chris Egert patiently waited an hour and a half to catch a glimpse (and smell) of Horace, the rare flower.

VIDEO: thousands flock to @ComoZoo Conservatory to get a whiff of the #MNCorpseFlower☠️ – and by all accounts the 1.5 hour wait was well worth it! https://t.co/Ja0rOhKnq3 — 📺 Chris Egert 🎤 (@ChrisEgertTV) May 23, 2024

The corpse flower is named after the distinct smell of rotting flesh it emits during its roughly 12-hour bloom. The stench attracts flies and other pollinators, who land on the plant and spread its pollen.

Experts say the flowering occurs with the unfurling of the spathe, the ruffled part of the plant surrounding the spadix—the tallest part of the amorphophallus titanum (corpse flower).

A conservatory spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Thursday that the line to see Horace would close at 4 p.m. to accommodate events happening tonight.