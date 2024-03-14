Bird strike causes plane to be towed from MSP tarmac

The American Airlines plane was towed around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A plane was seen being towed off the tarmac after it landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) early Thursday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw the plane being towed around 2 a.m., and multiple firetrucks could be seen following close by. Radar data showed the plane sat for several hours before it was towed.

According to an MSP spokesperson, crews responded to American Airlines flight from Miami after it landed around 12:50 a.m. when pilots reported a bird had struck the plane while approaching.

The runway was closed for a couple of hours in order for fluids to be cleaned off the pavement.