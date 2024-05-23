Plane of Richard Bong, man for whom Duluth bridge is named, found in Papua New Guinea

The wreckage of what is believed to be a fighter plane belonging to Richard Bong, the man for whom the bridge that connects Duluth and Superior, Wis., is named, has been found.

The Bong Veterans Historical Center and Pacific Wrecks announced the discovery on Thursday, saying the plane, “Marge,” was located in Papua New Guinea, WDIO-TV reports.

“We received video and photographic documentation confirming the discovery of one of the most iconic aircraft of World War II—Richard Bong’s P-38 fighter plane, known as ‘Marge,'” explained Briana Fiandt, the curator of collections and exhibits with the Bong Center. “This incredible find was authenticated by the last three digits of the serial number, which were still visible on a piece of the aircraft wreckage. Remarkably, this fragment, found on the right wing of the plane, still bore some of the original red paint from over 80 years ago.”

The Bong Center describes Bong as “America’s most daring ace,” and his exploits in “Marge” — named after Bong’s girlfriend Marjorie Vattendahl — in the Pacific Theater during WWII also made the P-38 Lighting iconic in its own right.

The aircraft was lost in 1944 when another pilot, Lt. Tom Malone, was piloting “Marge” during a weather reconnaissance mission and had to bail out due to a malfunctioning engine. The location of the P-38 remained a mystery for eight decades until it was discovered during “Mission: Marge,” a joint effort between the Bong Center and the nonprofit Pacific Wrecks.

“This discovery not only honors Richard Bong’s memory but also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by all who served during World War II. It is a tribute to their courage, their service, and their enduring impact on our nation’s history,” Fiandt said.