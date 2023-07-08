Plane makes emergency landing on road in Blaine

A plane made an emergency landing on 125th Avenue Northeast Saturday afternoon, Blaine Police Department announced.

Police received a report of a small aircraft, a Cessna 172, that was experiencing low oil pressure approaching the Anoka County-Blaine Airport around 2 p.m.

The pilot declared an emergency and was able to safely land the plane on 125th Avenue Northeast near Legacy Creek Parkway. There were no injuries reported or any damage to the plane, police said.

Courtesy of Blaine Police Department

The pilot told police that he left Cambridge Airport around 1:45 p.m. and was on the way to Flying Cloud Airport when the plane started experiencing low oil pressure.

The route was diverted to the Anoka-Blaine Airport but the pilot determined that the plane wasn’t able to safely make it there. He decided to land on the roadway after he was there was no traffic, police said.

The pilot told police he has 13 years of experience.

The roadway was able to remain open while the plane was loaded onto a flatbed tow truck.