Plane makes emergency landing on highway in central Minnesota; no one injured

No injuries were reported after a plane crashed on Highway 27 in Morrison County on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a 53-year-old Eden Prairie man was piloting a small plane from Brainerd to Eden Prairie when the engine lost power, and he made an emergency landing on the highway around 1:21 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said authorities the plane went down on Highway 27 near the Eastern Morrison County Sportsman Club, about 4 miles west of Pierz.

The pilot was uninjured in the emergency landing, officials say.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.