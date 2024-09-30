Plane makes emergency landing on highway in central Minnesota; no one injured
No injuries were reported after a plane crashed on Highway 27 in Morrison County on Monday afternoon.
Authorities say a 53-year-old Eden Prairie man was piloting a small plane from Brainerd to Eden Prairie when the engine lost power, and he made an emergency landing on the highway around 1:21 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said authorities the plane went down on Highway 27 near the Eastern Morrison County Sportsman Club, about 4 miles west of Pierz.
The pilot was uninjured in the emergency landing, officials say.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.