Plan to boost pay for Minneapolis officers passes committee, still needs city council vote

A plan to boost pay for high-ranking Minneapolis police officers is moving forward.

The Minneapolis City Council Budget Committee approved 8% pay raises for MPD supervisor and manager positions Monday.

The department argues that the raise is needed in order to keep talent and encourage officers to seek promotions.

The council also passed a plan to approve a $6,500 retention bonus to 11 staffers, which includes commanders and precinct inspectors.

Both measures still need to pass a full city council vote.