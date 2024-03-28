Pitcher in Twins organization helps rescue elderly homeowner from Florida house fire

A pitcher in the Twins organization is being credited with saving a life.

Travis Adams is in Fort Meyers, Florida, for spring training, and Monday evening he noticed a nearby home was on fire.

“Me and another guy went and knocked on the door. I think one guy ended up breaking the window,” Adams told Fort Meyers ABC affiliate WZVN. “… He was like, ‘Howard, get out of your house! Your house is on fire!'”

The 82-year-old homeowner apparently didn’t know the home was on fire. A firefighter was injured while battling the flames but is expected to be OK.

Adams, a 24-year-old right-hander, spent the 2023 season with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge.