Pink to play at Xcel Energy Center in October

Five months after playing a show in Minneapolis, pop superstar Pink has announced that she’s coming back to the Twin Cities.

Pink is scheduled to play at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 18, with special guests The Script and KidCutUp.

She played at Target Field back in August, setting the venue’s concert attendance record.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with special presale windows opening on Tuesday morning.

More information is available online.